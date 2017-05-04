China market: Huami launches new fitness bracelet

Alexandria Chou; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 4 May 2017]

Huami Information Technology, the exclusive provider of wearable technology for Xiaomi and maker of the Mi Band, has launched a new Amazfit fitness tracker, which features built-in electrocardiograph (ECG) and heart rate variability sensors and is priced at CNY699 (US$101), according to a China-based qq.com report.

In addition to the smart fitness band, Huami has also unveiled two other smart healthy devices, Oclean electrical toothbrush and Amazfit sports shirt, said the report.

Huami has shipped over 30 million units of Mi Band devices, making it the second largest smart bracelet vendor globally, trailing after only Fitbit. Huami was also the largest smartwatch vendor in China in 2016, indicated the report.