Taipei, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 16:47 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
16°C
China market: Xiaomi unveils Surge S1 mobile chip
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

Xiaomi Technology has unveiled its first in-house developed smartphone solution, dubbed Surge S1, making it the second smartphone vendor to roll out its own mobile chips after Huawei.

The Surge S1 is being built on the big.LITTLE architecture, composing of four 2.2GHz Cortex-A53 cores and four 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 cores, paired with a Mali-T860 MP4 GPU, the company said.

Some industry sources have indicated that the Surge S1 is designed for use in mid-range smartphones and is expected to take on the Helio P10 chip from MediaTek in the segment, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing Gartner.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also launched a new smartphone, the Mi 5c, featuring a Surge S1 CPU, a 5.2-inch 1600 by 2560 resolution display and a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, supporting 9V2A fast charging.

The Mi 5c will be available in China starting March 3 at Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Suning's online site, priced at RMB1,499 (US$218).

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link