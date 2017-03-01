China market: Xiaomi unveils Surge S1 mobile chip

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

Xiaomi Technology has unveiled its first in-house developed smartphone solution, dubbed Surge S1, making it the second smartphone vendor to roll out its own mobile chips after Huawei.

The Surge S1 is being built on the big.LITTLE architecture, composing of four 2.2GHz Cortex-A53 cores and four 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 cores, paired with a Mali-T860 MP4 GPU, the company said.

Some industry sources have indicated that the Surge S1 is designed for use in mid-range smartphones and is expected to take on the Helio P10 chip from MediaTek in the segment, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing Gartner.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also launched a new smartphone, the Mi 5c, featuring a Surge S1 CPU, a 5.2-inch 1600 by 2560 resolution display and a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, supporting 9V2A fast charging.

The Mi 5c will be available in China starting March 3 at Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Suning's online site, priced at RMB1,499 (US$218).