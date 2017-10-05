Delta aims to push 8K projectors into mass production in 2H18

Ninelu Tu, Kaohsiung; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 October 2017]

Delta Electronics has recently showcased a prototype of what it claims as the world's first 8K Ultra HD projector and pledged to begin mass production of its 8K projectors in the second half of 2018.

While there are still no truly 8K chips available for production of DLP-based projectors, Delta has made use of 4K chips from Texas Instruments (TI) and its in-house developed technology to realize the effect of 8K resolution, which reaches a brightness of up to 26,000 lumen and is effectively 16 times more detailed than FHD projectors, according to company founder Bruce Cheng.

The 8K projector utilizes laser as its illumination source, which has a longer life span as compared to LED light source and also saves up to 75% of power consumption as compared to a simulated 8K projector made of four 4K projectors.

Delta aims to push its 8K projectors into volume production in the second half of 2018 targeting the Japan market initially as makers in Japan have been actively promoting related 8K applications, Cheng revealed.

Additionally, Delta will also cooperate with its strategic partner Digital Projection (DP) to promote the 8K projectors under DP brand.

While the company's overall performance for 2017 is expected to peak in the third quarter, Delta expects its revenues to remain robust in the fourth quarter, driven by brisk sales in China and the US as well as strong demand from IA (information appliance) and passive component clients.

Delta founder Bruce Cheng.

Photo: Company