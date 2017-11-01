Taipei, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 22:57 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Delta Electronics expects industrial automation to drive growth
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

Power supply and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics expects industrial automation products to generate double-digit on-year revenues growths in 2017 and 2018, company chairman Yancey Hai said at an October 31 investors conference.

Mainly due to promotion of Industry 4.0 and labor shortages, there has been strong demand for industrial automation equipment in the China market, Hai said, adding the company will increase R&D investment in automation hardware and software development.

For electric vehicle components that will bring new business opportunities, Delta Electronics has set up an R&D team in Detroit, the US, and will set up a dedicated production line at its factory in Wujiang, eastern China, Hai indicated. Although gross margins are not high, electric vehicle components have long-term stable growth due to high technological barriers, Hai explained.

Delta Electronics posted consolidated revenues of NT$59.822 billion (US$1.98 billion), gross margin of 27.08%, net operating profit of NT$5.459 billion, net profit of NT$5.466 billion and net EPS of NT$2.10 for third-quarter 2017.

Power supplies and components accounted for 54.56% of the third-quarter revenues; industrial and building automation products 13.94%; ICT and energy infrastructure solutions 30.62%; and others 0.88%.

For January-September, Delta Electronics recorded consolidated revenues of NT$162.220 billion, gross margin of 27.24%, net operating profit of NT$13.986 billion, net profit of NT$13.618 billion and net EPS of NT$5.24.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
