LG to launch two Android Wear-based smartwatches, says paper
EDN, February 2; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 February 2017]

LG Electronics is expected to soon launch two smartwatches, the LG Sport and LG Style, in cooperation Google. Both of the models will support Android Wear 2.0, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The LG Sport will feature a 1.38-inch OLED display with a built-in heart rate sensor, GPS and LTE functionality. The LG Style will come with a 1.2-inch display with 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM.

The two models are expected to be available in the US market in February, said the paper.

Meanwhile, LG is expected to unveil its new flagship smartphone, the LG G6, at the upcoming MWC 2017.

LG shipped 55.1 million smartphones in 2016, declining 7.7% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Counterpoint.

