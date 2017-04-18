Gigabyte to deal out NT$2.60 dividend for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 18 April 2017]

Gigabyte Technology plans to deal out dividends of NT$2.60 in cash for 2016 based on its earnings of NT$3.64 per share for the year, according to the company.

Net profits for 2016 totaled NT$2.29 billion (US$75.31 million), increasing 18.8% from a year earlier.

Gigabyte shipped 3.5 million motherboards in the first quarter of 2017, at the same level as a quarter earlier. Shipments of graphics cards totaled 900,000 units in the three-month period, down slightly from the previous quarter, according to a Chinese-language cnYES.com report.

While Gigabyte is conservative about the business outlook for the second quarter, the company expects shipments of its server products to continue to grow.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.90 to finish at NT$41.35 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 18 session.