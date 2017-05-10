Gigabyte revenues up slightly on year in April

MOPS, May 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.946 billion (US$130.42 million) for April 2017, representing a 8.38% drop on month and 1.88% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$17.272 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.81% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -1.28% and finished at NT$39.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 9, 2017.

Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Apr-17 3,946 (8.4%) 1.9% 17,272 1.8% Mar-17 4,307 (8.9%) 15.5% 13,326 1.8% Feb-17 4,727 10.2% 42.6% 9,018 9.7% Jan-17 4,291 15% (12.5%) 4,291 (12.5%) Dec-16 3,731 (18.5%) (3%) 57,219 4.7% Nov-16 4,578 13.2% 9.5% 53,488 4.6% Oct-16 4,045 (22.9%) (3.5%) 48,910 14.3% Sep-16 5,244 4.8% 4.6% 44,865 16.2% Aug-16 5,004 8% 10.4% 39,621 17.9% Jul-16 4,634 (4.5%) 3.9% 34,617 19.1% Jun-16 4,853 47.4% 20.1% 29,983 21.9% May-16 3,293 (15%) (14.5%) 25,130 22.2% Apr-16 3,874 (20.5%) 1.9% 21,837 30.7%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017