Gigabyte revenues up 20.18% on year in May
MOPS, June 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.483 billion (US$148.96 million) for May 2017, representing a 13.6% increase on month and 20.18% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$21.755 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 7.4% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.63% and finished at NT$39.20 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 9, 2017.

Gigabyte has stepped up efforts to promote its gaming products. It has made its Aorus brand the company's official gaming sub-brand.

Gigabyte shipped 3.5 million motherboards in the first quarter of 2017, according to industry sources.

Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

May-17

4,483

13.6%

36.2%

21,755

7.4%

Apr-17

3,946

(8.4%)

1.9%

17,272

1.8%

Mar-17

4,307

(8.9%)

(11.6%)

13,326

1.8%

Feb-17

4,727

10.2%

42.6%

9,018

9.7%

Jan-17

4,291

15%

(12.5%)

4,291

(12.5%)

Dec-16

3,731

(18.5%)

(3%)

52,344

3%

Nov-16

4,578

13.2%

9.5%

48,613

3.5%

Oct-16

4,045

(22.9%)

(3.5%)

44,035

2.9%

Sep-16

5,244

4.8%

4.6%

39,990

3.6%

Aug-16

5,004

8%

10.4%

34,746

3.4%

Jul-16

4,634

(4.5%)

3.9%

29,743

2.3%

Jun-16

4,853

47.5%

20.1%

25,109

2.1%

May-16

3,291

(15.1%)

(14.6%)

20,256

(1.5%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

