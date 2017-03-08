Gigabyte revenues up almost 43% on year in February

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.727 billion (US$153.21 million) for February 2017, representing a 10.18% increase on month and 42.57% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$9.018 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 9.73% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -0.36% and finished at NT$42.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 8, 2017.
Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
4,727
|
10.2%
|
42.6%
|
9,018
|
9.7%
Jan-17
|
4,291
|
15%
|
(12.5%)
|
4,291
|
(12.5%)
Dec-16
|
3,731
|
(18.5%)
|
(3%)
|
52,344
|
3%
Nov-16
|
4,578
|
13.2%
|
19%
|
48,613
|
3.5%
Oct-16
|
4,045
|
(22.9%)
|
(3.5%)
|
44,035
|
2.9%
Sep-16
|
5,244
|
4.8%
|
4.6%
|
39,990
|
3.6%
Aug-16
|
5,004
|
8%
|
10.4%
|
34,746
|
3.4%
Jul-16
|
4,634
|
(4.5%)
|
3.9%
|
29,743
|
2.3%
Jun-16
|
4,853
|
47.4%
|
20.1%
|
25,109
|
2.1%
May-16
|
3,293
|
(15%)
|
(14.5%)
|
20,256
|
(1.5%)
Apr-16
|
3,874
|
(20.5%)
|
1.9%
|
16,962
|
1.5%
Mar-16
|
4,870
|
46.9%
|
10.9%
|
13,089
|
1.4%
Feb-16
|
3,316
|
(32.4%)
|
3.1%
|
8,219
|
(3.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017