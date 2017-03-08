Gigabyte revenues up almost 43% on year in February

MOPS, March 8; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.727 billion (US$153.21 million) for February 2017, representing a 10.18% increase on month and 42.57% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$9.018 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 9.73% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -0.36% and finished at NT$42.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 8, 2017.

Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 4,727 10.2% 42.6% 9,018 9.7% Jan-17 4,291 15% (12.5%) 4,291 (12.5%) Dec-16 3,731 (18.5%) (3%) 52,344 3% Nov-16 4,578 13.2% 19% 48,613 3.5% Oct-16 4,045 (22.9%) (3.5%) 44,035 2.9% Sep-16 5,244 4.8% 4.6% 39,990 3.6% Aug-16 5,004 8% 10.4% 34,746 3.4% Jul-16 4,634 (4.5%) 3.9% 29,743 2.3% Jun-16 4,853 47.4% 20.1% 25,109 2.1% May-16 3,293 (15%) (14.5%) 20,256 (1.5%) Apr-16 3,874 (20.5%) 1.9% 16,962 1.5% Mar-16 4,870 46.9% 10.9% 13,089 1.4% Feb-16 3,316 (32.4%) 3.1% 8,219 (3.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017