Gigabyte Technology launches Quadro graphics cards in Thailand market
Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 February 2017]

DIY motherboard maker Gigabyte Technology, in view of slowing growth in global demand for gaming notebooks, has stepped into the market for niche graphics cards specifically for use by film and animation designers and other art professionals, and has launched Quadro series graphics cards through cooperation with Nvidia in the Thailand market and will do in other markets in the Southeast Asia region, according to the company.

Gigabyte cooperated with Intel and Nvidia to launch PCs based on Quadro solutions in the China market in 2016, with design professionals being target users.

Gigabyte has launched new DIY motherboards equipped with Intel Kaby Lake CPUs and aims to ship 4.5 million DIY motherboards in the first quarter of 2017, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News (EDN). Gigabyte shipped 15-16 million DIY motherboards in 2016, decreasing 8.6-14.3% on year.

