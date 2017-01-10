Gigabyte reports revenues for December 2016

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.731 billion (US$116.84 million) for December 2016, representing a 18.5% drop on month and 3.04% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$52.344 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.98% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Gigabyte Technology totaled NT$54.677 billion in consolidated revenues, down 6.09% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -1.78% and finished at NT$42.85 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 9, 2017.
Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
3,731
|
(18.5%)
|
(3%)
|
52,344
|
3%
Nov-16
|
4,578
|
13.2%
|
19%
|
48,613
|
3.5%
Oct-16
|
4,045
|
(22.9%)
|
(3.5%)
|
44,035
|
2.9%
Sep-16
|
5,244
|
4.8%
|
4.6%
|
39,990
|
3.6%
Aug-16
|
5,004
|
8%
|
10.4%
|
34,746
|
3.4%
Jul-16
|
4,634
|
(4.5%)
|
3.9%
|
29,743
|
2.3%
Jun-16
|
4,853
|
47.4%
|
20.1%
|
25,109
|
2.1%
May-16
|
3,293
|
(15%)
|
(14.5%)
|
20,256
|
(1.5%)
Apr-16
|
3,874
|
(20.5%)
|
1.9%
|
16,962
|
1.5%
Mar-16
|
4,870
|
46.9%
|
10.9%
|
13,089
|
1.4%
Feb-16
|
3,316
|
(32.4%)
|
3.1%
|
8,219
|
(3.5%)
Jan-16
|
4,903
|
27.5%
|
(7.5%)
|
4,903
|
(7.5%)
Dec-15
|
3,848
|
(0%)
|
4.5%
|
54,677
|
(6.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017