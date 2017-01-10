Gigabyte reports revenues for December 2016

MOPS, January 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.731 billion (US$116.84 million) for December 2016, representing a 18.5% drop on month and 3.04% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$52.344 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.98% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Gigabyte Technology totaled NT$54.677 billion in consolidated revenues, down 6.09% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -1.78% and finished at NT$42.85 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 9, 2017.

Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 3,731 (18.5%) (3%) 52,344 3% Nov-16 4,578 13.2% 19% 48,613 3.5% Oct-16 4,045 (22.9%) (3.5%) 44,035 2.9% Sep-16 5,244 4.8% 4.6% 39,990 3.6% Aug-16 5,004 8% 10.4% 34,746 3.4% Jul-16 4,634 (4.5%) 3.9% 29,743 2.3% Jun-16 4,853 47.4% 20.1% 25,109 2.1% May-16 3,293 (15%) (14.5%) 20,256 (1.5%) Apr-16 3,874 (20.5%) 1.9% 16,962 1.5% Mar-16 4,870 46.9% 10.9% 13,089 1.4% Feb-16 3,316 (32.4%) 3.1% 8,219 (3.5%) Jan-16 4,903 27.5% (7.5%) 4,903 (7.5%) Dec-15 3,848 (0%) 4.5% 54,677 (6.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017