ASE posts record 4Q16 revenues

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$77.13 billion (US$2.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2016, up about 6% sequentially and 2.1% on year. The results were also the highest quarterly revenues in the company's history.

ASE's consolidated revenues for 2016 came to NT$274.88 billion, down about 3% from the record high of about NT$283.3 billion a year ago.

ASE disclosed consolidated revenues for December 2016 decreased 2.5% on month but increased 17.4% from a year earlier to NT$25.27 billion. The company's core IC ATM (assembly test and material) business posted revenues of NT$13.92 billion in December, down 5.1% sequentially but up 11.8% compared to December 2015.

Revenues generated from ASE's IC ATM unit totaled NT$43.46 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, rising 1.1% on quarter and 13.2% on year.

ASE is scheduled to hold an investors conference on January 26 to discuss its performance in the fourth quarter of 2016 and provide a business outlook for first-quarter 2017.