ASE posts NT$2.83 EPS for 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 January 2017]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reported net profits of NT$21.69 billion (US$692.3 million) for 2016 - the second-highest annual levels in the company's history. EPS for the year came to NT$2.83 compared with NT$2.51 in 2015.

ASE posted consolidated revenues of NT$274.88 billion for 2016, down about 3% from the record high of about NT$283.3 billion a year earlier, while gross margin increased to 19.4% from 17.7% in 2015. The company generated operating profits of NT$26.7 billion in 2016, with operating margin reaching 9.7% compared with 8.8% in 2015.

ASE announced consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 grew 6% sequentially and 2% on year to NT$77.13 billion. The results were also the highest quarterly revenues in the company's history.

ASE saw its gross margin climb to 19.9% in the fourth quarter from 19.4% in the third. Gross margin for fourth-quarter 2016 was 2.3pp higher than a year ago. The company generated operating profits of NT$8.13 billion in the fourth quarter, with operating margin rising 1.5pp on year and 0.3pp on quarter to 10.5%.

ASE had net profits of NT$7.98 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 45% sequentially and 69% on year. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.04 compared with NT$0.72 in the prior quarter and NT$0.62 during the same period in 2015.

ASE is Taiwan's largest IC assembly and test services company. ASE also provides EMS services after acquiring Universal Scientific Industrial (USI).