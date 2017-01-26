Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:33 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
25°C
ASE posts NT$2.83 EPS for 2016
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 January 2017]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reported net profits of NT$21.69 billion (US$692.3 million) for 2016 - the second-highest annual levels in the company's history. EPS for the year came to NT$2.83 compared with NT$2.51 in 2015.

ASE posted consolidated revenues of NT$274.88 billion for 2016, down about 3% from the record high of about NT$283.3 billion a year earlier, while gross margin increased to 19.4% from 17.7% in 2015. The company generated operating profits of NT$26.7 billion in 2016, with operating margin reaching 9.7% compared with 8.8% in 2015.

ASE announced consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 grew 6% sequentially and 2% on year to NT$77.13 billion. The results were also the highest quarterly revenues in the company's history.

ASE saw its gross margin climb to 19.9% in the fourth quarter from 19.4% in the third. Gross margin for fourth-quarter 2016 was 2.3pp higher than a year ago. The company generated operating profits of NT$8.13 billion in the fourth quarter, with operating margin rising 1.5pp on year and 0.3pp on quarter to 10.5%.

ASE had net profits of NT$7.98 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 45% sequentially and 69% on year. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.04 compared with NT$0.72 in the prior quarter and NT$0.62 during the same period in 2015.

ASE is Taiwan's largest IC assembly and test services company. ASE also provides EMS services after acquiring Universal Scientific Industrial (USI).

Advantest
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link