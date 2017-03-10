Lite-On Semi sales to peak in 3Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Discrete and analog IC component maker Lite-On Semiconductor is expected to see its revenues reach the peak for 2017 in the third quarter, thanks to robust discrete component and power management IC demand for wireless charging in smartphones and consumer electronics devices, according to industry observers.

Lite-On Semi is also set to enjoy 10-15% revenue growth sequentially in the second quarter of 2017, said the observers. However, revenues for the current first quarter will decrease on seasonality.

Lite-On Semi has reported consolidated revenues of NT$660 million (US$21.3 million) for February 2017, down 12.5% sequentially but up 3.2% on year.

Lite-On Semi disclosed that sales of its discrete ICs fell 10% on month in February 2017 as a result of fewer working days during the Lunar New Year period, but were still 7% higher than year-ago levels. The product segment accounted for 53% of company revenues during the month.

Lite-On Semi's IC products sales declined 24% sequentially and 4% on year to account for 31% of company revenues in February 2017, whereas sales of its modular systems increased 5% from a year earlier and 1% on month to account for 11% of the revenues. Sales of Lite-On Semi's 6-inch IC foundry made up the remaining 4% during the month.

In addition, Lite-On Semi's IC design subsidiary On-Bright Electronics, which specializes in power management chips, has reported February revenues fell 27.4% sequentially to NT$167 million. Revenues totaled NT$397 million for the first two months of 2017, down about 0.4% on year.

Lite-On Semi's cumulative 2017 revenues through February totaled NT$1.43 billion, down 4.9% from a year earlier.