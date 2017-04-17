Lite-On Semi 2Q17 revenues to rise up to 20%

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 April 2017]

Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, is expected to post revenue growth of 15-20% sequentially in the second quarter of 2017 driven by robust shipments of GPP (glass passivated package) bridge rectifiers used in wireless chargers for new smartphones, according to market watchers.

Lite-On Semi has reportedly obtained GPP bridge rectifier orders from China's first-tier smartphone companies with shipments already kicking off. The company has also entered the supply chain for the 2017 series of iPhone by providing GPP bridge rectifiers for the support of fast wireless charging, with shipments set to begin in the latter half of the second quarter through the third quarter, according to industry sources.

Lite-On Semi has responded by saying it does not comment on customers or orders.

Lite-On Semi reported consolidated revenues of NT$861 million (US$28.4 million) for March 2017, up 29.4% sequentially and 1.5% on year. Revenues totaled NT$2.29 billion for the first quarter of 2017, down about 13% on quarter and 3% from a year ago, however. The company indicated first-quarter revenues were affected adversely by "sharp foreign exchange rate fluctuations and fewer January and February working days."