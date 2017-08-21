Taipei, Wednesday, August 23, 2017 00:44 (GMT+8)
HY Electronic plans TSE listing
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 21 August 2017]

Power discrete component supplier HY Electronic plans to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) between late third-quarter and early fourth-quarter 2017, according to the Cayman-incorporated company.

HY's manufacturing base is located in the Yangzhou city of China's Jiangsu province, with 3- and 4-inch wafer production lines. The company started to install automated equipment at the site in 2009, and has reduced the number of its employees to 600 people from 1,500 previously.

Despite the workforce cut, HY's output value has jumped 300% since the installation of automated equipment, according to company chairman David Fang. Automation now accounts for about 60% of the overall equipment installed at HY's facilities.

Besides, eyeing huge demand for car electronics applications and insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) products, HY plans to build a new plant in Yangzhou, said Fang.

HY specializes in the manufacture of diodes and bridge rectifiers for computer, communications, green energy and consumer electronics applications.

HY reported revenues of NT$1.95 billion (US$64.2 million) for 2016, up 9.3% on year, while EPS came to NT$3.17. EPS for the first half of 2017 reached NT$1.60.

Market watchers expect HY to post EPS of NT$4 for 2017.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
