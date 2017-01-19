Lite-On Semi enters supply chain for next-generation iPhone, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Taiwan-based Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, has entered the supply chain for the next-generation iPhone 8 by providing GPP bridge rectifiers for the support of fast wireless charging, according to a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Lite-On Semi has reportedly obtained half of the orders for GPP bridge rectifiers that will be used in the wireless charger for the upcoming iPhones, the report cited industry sources as saying.

In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE), Lite-On Semi responded saying it does not comment on customers or orders.

Lite-On Semi's share price on the TSE rallied by its daily 10% limit to close at NT$28.75 (US$0.91) on January 19.