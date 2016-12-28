Taipei, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 17:08 (GMT+8)
Lite-On Semi ramping GPP diode shipments to China, says paper
Commercial Times, December 28; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, has been ramping up shipments of its GPP (glass passivated package) diodes to the smartphone sector in China, driving revenue growth at the company, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's GPP diodes have found their way into the smartphone supply chains of Oppo and Vivo, and Lite-On Seimi is expected to add another China-based vendor into its client list in 2017, said the paper.

Lite-On Semi has reported revenues of NT$902 million (US$27.94 million) for November, up 1% on month and 11% on year. Sales of discrete components currently account for 48% of the company's total revenues and IC parts 40%.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.20 to close at NT$23.35 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 28 session.

