Lite-On Semi 2Q17 revenues likely to grow up to 15%
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 11 May 2017]

Market watchers now expect revenues at Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, to increase up to 15% sequentially in the second quarter of 2017.

Lite-On Semi will enjoy robust demand for GPP (glass passivated package) bridge rectifiers for new mid-range and high-end smartphones, which support fast wireless charging, in the second quarter, according to the watchers. Meanwhile, gains recognized from its investment in US-based Diodes, will also buoy the company's profitability during the quarter, said the watchers.

Increasing adoption of wireless charging technology in smartphones is set to boost Lite-On Semi's shipments of GPP bridge rectifiers, the watchers noted. In particular, the company has reportedly entered the supply chain for the next-generation iPhone 8 by providing GPP bridge rectifiers to support fast wireless charging.

Lite-On Semi's IC design subsidiary On-Bright Electronics, which specializes in power management chips, is expected to post strong 50% revenue growth sequentially in the second quarter, the watchers said. On-Bright provides solutions for fast wireless charging chips and is also benefiting from the market boom.

In addition, Lite-On Semi is looking to recognize impressive gains from its investment in Diodes, which is expanding its business in the automotive sector, the watchers indicated.

Lite-On Semi has reported consolidated revenues declined 13% sequentially and nearly 3% on year to NT$2.29 billion in the first quarter of 2017. Net profits for the quarter, however, increased 35% from a year earlier with EPS reaching NT$0.27 thanks to the company's higher production utilization rates and improved product mix.

Lite-On Semi posted consolidated revenues of NT$935 million for April 2017, up 8.6% on month and 7.9% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through April totaled NT$3.22 billion, up 0.2% from a year earlier.

