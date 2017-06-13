Lite-On Semi posts revenue growth in May

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, has reported consolidated revenues for May 2017 increased 3.9% sequentially and 7.4% on year to NT$971 million (US$32.1 million). The results marked the highest monthly level since August 2010.

Lite-On Semi indicated sales of its 6-inch IC foundry enjoyed the largest on-month growth among all product lines. The company's 6-inch IC foundry business registered sales growth of 47% sequentially in May, followed by modular systems with 15% growth.

Discrete components and IC products accounted for 47% and 40%, respectively, of Lite-On Semi's May revenues. Sales of the company's discrete components grew only 1% sequentially in May while those of IC products increased 3% on month.

Lite-On Semi's cumulative 2017 revenues through May totaled NT$4.19 billion, rising 1.8% on year.