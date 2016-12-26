Sharp to regain own-brand TV marketing in Europe via investing in SUMC

Fan Jen-chi, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 December 2016]

Sharp will regain marketing right of own-brand LCD TVs in the Europe market through investing JPY10.4 billion (US$88.6 million) for an over 50% stake in Cyprus-registered Skytec Universal Media Corp. (SUMC), according to Japan-based media reports.

Sharp sold own-brand LCD TV marketing right for the Europe market to Czech-based UMC, SUMC's subsidiary, in 2014 and that for the North America market to China-based vendor Hisense in early 2016. UMC sells about 800,000 Sharp LCD TVs a year. Sharp is negotiating repurchase of the North America marketing rights with Hisense but has not yet reached a consensus.

Sharp's global sales of own-brand LCD TVs dropped drastically from 15 million units in 2010 to 5-6 million units in 2015. After becoming the majority shareholder of Sharp, Taiwan-based Foxconn Electronics has decided to revive Sharp's LCD TV business and set target global sales of 10 million units in fiscal year 2018 (April 2018-March 2019).

In line with increasing sales of Sharp LCD TVs, Foxconn Electronics will retain sufficient Sharp-produced LCD TV panels for own use through having Sharp end supply of such panels for Samsung Electronics and Hisense and consider doing so for LG Electronics beginning 2017.