Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
Marketech profit climbs to 12-year high
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Fab toolmaker Marketech International has reported net profits for 2016 climbed to a 12-year high of NT$515 million (US$16.7 million). EPS for the year came to NT$3.12.

Marketech generated consolidated revenues of NT$18.65 billion in 2016, up 3.4% on year and hittig a record high.

Marketech's net profits increased 56.5% squentially to NT$180 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. EPS for the quarter reached NT$1.09.

Marketech collected NT$5.24 billion in fourth-quarter revenues, up 15.6% on quarter.

Marketech's board of directors has approved plans to distribute a cash dividend to company shareholders of NT$2.20 per share for 2016.

Foundries including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Win Semiconductors are reportedly among Marketech's major clients. Marketech is also an OEM partner of leading semiconductor equipment vendors including ASML and Applied Materials.

