Apple redesigns fingerprint ID solution for OLED iPhone, say sources
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 March 2017]

Apple has selected neither Synaptics' Natural ID touch fingerprint sensor nor Qualcomm's Sense ID fingerprint technology for its new OLED iPhones, and decided to use its own Authentec algorithm combined with Privaris glass identification technology to redesign a new fingerprint ID solution, according to industry sources.

Apple's in-house developed fingerprint ID solution will be fabricated at TSMC's 12-inch line using 65nm process technology, said the sources, adding that production for the new OLED iPhone is unlikely to start until September due to the redesigned fingerprint ID solution.

Apple is reportedly looking to introduce a major redesign of its flagship smartphone series for 2017 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. In addition to the removal of the home button, the model will be the first iPhone to have an OLED display.

The upcoming OLED iPhone will also feature a built-in fingerprint sensor device, instead of traditional capacitive touch technology, and use biometric authentication systems such as ultrasound, the sources indicated.

Apple is expected to enter volume production for two other new iPhones, which will retain LCD for their displays, in July, the sources said.

