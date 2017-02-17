Himax remains committed to AR

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 17 February 2017]

One year after announcing mass shipments of liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplays and wafer-level optics (WLO) products for augmented reality (AR) applications, Himax Technologies is now experiencing growing pains in this dynamic new market.

On the positive side, Jordan Wu, president and CEO of Himax, stated at the company's recent investor conference that Himax saw its non-driver businesses experience tremendous growth in 2016, with sales increasing 22% from the previous year. LCOS and WLO were the main demand drivers in the area.

However, Wu also noted Himax saw decreased demand for WLO and LCOS from its major AR customer in the fourth quarter of 2016. Himax also expects LCOS sales to continue falling in the first quarter of 2017 and in the following few quarters of this year as well. As in the case of LCOS, Himax's WLO shipments are expected to be affected by reduced shipments to its major AR customer in the short term.

Himax's major customer is believed to be Microsoft, for the software giant's HoloLens augmented reality headset. In the fourth quarter of 2016, Microsoft was said to be cutting orders for components for the device, affecting Himax's sales and profits for the quarter. Microsoft was also recently quoted as saying that it was happy about its HoloLens shipments, despite being only in the thousands. The US$3,000 HoloLens is targeted at developers.

However, Himax remains optimistic about the long-term prospects for its AR business and will invest heavily in the area. Wu outlined a dramatic capex investment spending plan for 2017 to support the related growth, with Himax dedicating US$25 million to expand its WLO capacity. In comparison, the company's capex in previous years was primarily used for investment in design tools and testing equipment for its IC design business. Its capex for 2015 was US$10 million in 2015 and US$$7.9 million in 2016.

In addition to the US$25 million, Himax has also budgeted US$50-55 million for a new building in 2017, with the investment covering land, office space, manufacturing space and clean rooms at the facilities. The new building will be completed and ready for personnel and equipment move in by early 2018. The capex budget for 2018 for the new building is around US$10 million.

Rather than wait for the new building to be completed, Himax is using the US$25 million to invest in new WLO capacity during the first half of 2017, with the production to be located at the company's current building, which will be retrofitted to accommodate the new equipment. Himax aims to see revenue contributions from the new capacity in the second half of the year.

Although Himax is seeing reduced demand from its major AR customer, Wu highlighted that LCOS and WLO sales this year will come from a much more diversified customer base. Several Himax customers are expected to launch AR products starting this year

Wafer level optics are optical products manufactured using a semiconductor process on wafers. Presently, Himax wafer level optics products contain camera lenses for camera module used in portable electronic device. Himax believes it is one of the few players in the market with WLO technology and that it has proven to have the best mass production track record -- from design and high yield production to cost and quality controls.

In the LCOS areas, Himax switched up its strategy in 2016, switching from traditional human vision sensors to focus on smart sensors and the machine vision segments.