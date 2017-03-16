IC demand from PC sector will not pick up until August

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 March 2017]

Taiwan-based IC design houses have said that chip orders from notebook and other PC makers have been flat in March, and a major rebound of chip orders from the PC industry may not come until August.

Most PC clients have generally held back their IC orders after the Lunar New Year holidays even though Intel and AMD reportedly have continued to ramp up shipments of their new platforms, said the sources.

Some IC design houses, including Realtek Semiconductor, ASMedia Technology, Parade Technologies, Cmedia, Elan Microelectronics, ENE Technology and Global Mixed-mode Technology (GMT), have become more conservative about their business outlook for the second quarter compared to an upbeat mood they had a quarter earlier, said the sources.