Taiwan analog IC firms to post revenue growth in 1Q17
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 March 2017]

Taiwan-based analog IC firms including Anpec Electronics, Advanced Analog Technology (AAT), Global Mixed-mode Technology (GMT) and Macroblock are expected to enjoy on-year growth in their first-quarter revenues, according to industry sources. The companies are also set to enjoy revenue growth in all of 2017, driven by demand for wireless charging as well as other emerging applications.

Specializing in power management (PWM) ICs for PCs and notebooks, Anpec has also expanded its offerings to include fan driver ICs, while fellow company GMT looks to new product lines including VCM (voice coil motor) driver ICs and SSD PWM ICs for its 2017 growth, the sources noted.

LED driver IC specialist Macroblock will continue to enjoy robust demand for small pitch LED display products, while the company's new product lines including LED driver ICs for car lights and new solutions for micro-LED displays will start generating revenues in 2017, the sources identified.

Anpec has reported consolidated revenues of NT$307 million (US$10 million) for February 2017, down about 10% sequentially but up 32.1% on year. The company's revenues totaled NT$649 million for the first two months of 2017, rising 12.5% from a year earlier.

GMT generated revenues of NT$265 million in February 2017, up 18.8% from a year ago but down 16% sequentially. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through February totaled NT$581 million, up 6.5% on year.

Macroblock posted revenues of NT$203 million for February 2017, up 36.4% from a year earlier and 15.7% sequentially. Revenues came to NT$379 million for the first two months of 2017, rising 13% on year.

AAT announced revenues for February 2017 surged 47.2% from a year ago to NT$100 million, as its merger with fellow company Feeling Technology has begun to make a positive contribution to revenues. AAT's revenues totaled NT$231 million for the first two months of 2017, rising 45.6% on year.

