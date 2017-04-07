Realtek March revenues rise 12%

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

Networking IC design company Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.42 billion (US$111.7 million) for March 2017, up 12.3% sequentially but down 0.6% on year.

Realtek's revenues came to NT$9.98 billion for the first quarter of 2017, rising 1.8% on quarter and about 11% from a year earlier. The results also marked the second highest quarterly total.

Realtek said previously that it expects to enjoy a particularly strong first quarter. Thanks to brisk sales of Wi-Fi, switch and audio codec chips, the company generated record revenues of NT$38.91 billion in 2016.

Realtek is looking to enjoy another year of record revenues, buoyed by continued growth in sales generated from its Wi-Fi and switch product segments, as well as sales generated from new product lines including SSD controllers and Type-C chip solutions, company VP Yee-Wei Huang was quoted in previous reports.

Realtek: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 3,047 (13.4%) 33.1% 6,563 18.3% Jan-17 3,516 17.5% 8% 3,516 8% Dec-16 2,993 (10.5%) 3.5% 38,914 22.6% Nov-16 3,343 (3.5%) (0.7%) 35,921 24.5% Oct-16 3,464 (5.1%) 16.1% 32,577 27.8% Sep-16 3,650 5.5% 20.1% 29,113 29.4% Aug-16 3,461 9.3% 34.7% 25,463 30.8% Jul-16 3,168 4.1% 37.6% 22,002 30.2% Jun-16 3,045 (8.4%) 43% 18,834 29.1% May-16 3,325 (4.4%) 40.3% 15,789 26.7% Apr-16 3,477 1% 31.3% 12,464 23.5% Mar-16 3,441 50.3% 35% 8,987 20.7% Feb-16 2,289 (29.7%) 9.4% 5,546 13.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017