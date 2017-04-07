Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:07 (GMT+8)
Realtek March revenues rise 12%
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 7 April 2017]

Networking IC design company Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.42 billion (US$111.7 million) for March 2017, up 12.3% sequentially but down 0.6% on year.

Realtek's revenues came to NT$9.98 billion for the first quarter of 2017, rising 1.8% on quarter and about 11% from a year earlier. The results also marked the second highest quarterly total.

Realtek said previously that it expects to enjoy a particularly strong first quarter. Thanks to brisk sales of Wi-Fi, switch and audio codec chips, the company generated record revenues of NT$38.91 billion in 2016.

Realtek is looking to enjoy another year of record revenues, buoyed by continued growth in sales generated from its Wi-Fi and switch product segments, as well as sales generated from new product lines including SSD controllers and Type-C chip solutions, company VP Yee-Wei Huang was quoted in previous reports.

Realtek: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Feb-17

3,047

(13.4%)

33.1%

6,563

18.3%

Jan-17

3,516

17.5%

8%

3,516

8%

Dec-16

2,993

(10.5%)

3.5%

38,914

22.6%

Nov-16

3,343

(3.5%)

(0.7%)

35,921

24.5%

Oct-16

3,464

(5.1%)

16.1%

32,577

27.8%

Sep-16

3,650

5.5%

20.1%

29,113

29.4%

Aug-16

3,461

9.3%

34.7%

25,463

30.8%

Jul-16

3,168

4.1%

37.6%

22,002

30.2%

Jun-16

3,045

(8.4%)

43%

18,834

29.1%

May-16

3,325

(4.4%)

40.3%

15,789

26.7%

Apr-16

3,477

1%

31.3%

12,464

23.5%

Mar-16

3,441

50.3%

35%

8,987

20.7%

Feb-16

2,289

(29.7%)

9.4%

5,546

13.3%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

