GMT expects revenues to drop 3-9% in 1Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Taiwan-based fabless firm Global Mixed-mode Technology (GMT) expects to post a revenue decrease of 3-9% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017. Revenues for all of the year will outperform the 2016 levels, according to the analog and power management (PWM) IC firm.

GMT reported consolidated revenues increased 5.7% sequentially to NT$1.01 billion (US$32.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016, thanks mainly to growing shipments of VCM (voice coil motor) driver ICs. A pick-up in PWM IC demand coming from the notebook and panel sectors prior to the Lunar New Year also led to the revenue growth during the quarter.

Despite a lower gross margin as well as rising operating expenses, rising non-operating income buoyed GMT's overall profitability in the fourth quarter. The company saw its pre-tax profits increase 6.2% sequentially to NT$125 million in the fourth quarter with pre-tax EPS reaching NT$1.45.

GMT announced pre-tax profits for 2016 declined 9.9% from a year ago to NT$460 million, while revenues increased 5.8% on year to NT$3.68 billion. Pre-tax EPS for the year came to NT$5.34.