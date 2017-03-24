Taipei, Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:17 (GMT+8)
GMT to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$5
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 March 2017]

Taiwan-based analog and power management (PWM) IC supplier Global Mixed-mode Technology (GMT) has announced plans to deal out dividends of NT$5 (US$0.16) in cash for 2016, on net profits of NT$400 million and revenues of NT$3.68 billion.

Falling non-operating income dragged down GMT's net profits for 2016, which registered a 7.7% on-year decline. The company reported consolidated revenues increased 5.8% from 2015 to NT$3.68 billion.

Specializing in PWM ICs for PCs and notebooks, and LCD panels, GMT has also expanded its offerings to include VCM (voice coil motor) driver ICs and SSD PWM ICs.

