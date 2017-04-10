Elan 1Q17 revenues beat guidance

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 April 2017]

IC design house Elan Microelectronics, which specializes in touchscreen controller chips, saw its first-quarter 2017 revenues decrease 3.5% sequentially and beat the company's estimate of a 6-9% sequential drop.

Elan has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.59 billion (US$51.9 million) for the first quarter of 2017, up 13.5% on year.

Elan's revenues for March 2017 surged nearly 20% sequentially and 13.3% from a year earlier to NT$582 million.

Stronger-than-expected shipments of touchpad and touchscreen controller solutions led to Elan's better-than-expected sales results for the first quarter of 2017, according to market watchers.

Elan also provides fingerprint sensors for smartphones and other mobile devices. The company said previously the new product line will drive its revenue growth in 2017.

Elan: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 583 19.8% 13.3% 1,589 13.5% Feb-17 486 (6.6%) 37.6% 1,007 13.7% Jan-17 521 (2.9%) (2.2%) 521 (2.2%) Dec-16 536 (4.8%) 6.1% 6,559 (0.7%) Nov-16 563 2.6% (6%) 6,023 (1.3%) Oct-16 549 (17.7%) (10.8%) 5,460 (0.7%) Sep-16 666 (3.7%) 5.4% 4,911 0.5% Aug-16 692 15.2% 30% 4,245 (0.2%) Jul-16 601 10.9% 16% 3,553 (4.5%) Jun-16 542 4.8% 10.7% 2,952 (7.9%) May-16 517 5.1% 6.6% 2,410 (11.2%) Apr-16 492 (4.2%) (9.5%) 1,892 (15.1%) Mar-16 514 45.6% (7.5%) 1,400 (16.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017