Realtek reports flat sales performance for April

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

Networking IC design company Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.433 billion (US$113.74 million) for April, up 0.4% month but down 1.2% on year.

Accumulated 2017 revenues through April totaled NT$13.417 billion, increasing 7.7% from a year earlier.

The company is expected to see its revenues grow 5% sequentially in the second quarter of 2017 with a gross margin of 42-44%, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing sources from securities investment houses.

The company's stock price slipped NT$2.50 to finish at NT$178.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 5 session.