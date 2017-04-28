Taipei, Saturday, April 29, 2017 21:22 (GMT+8)
Parade sees earnings up on year in 1Q17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 28 April 2017]

Mixed-signal IC supplier Parade Technologies has reported net income of US$11.95 million for the first quarter of 2017, increasing 10.75% from a year earlier. After tax EPS for the first quarter stood at US$0.16 compared to US$0.14 of a year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenues totaled US$75.64 million in the January-March period, down 1.79% on quarter but up 7.09% on year. Gross profits amounted to US$30.26 million in the quarter, representing a decrease of 2.57% on quarter and an increase of 4.14% on year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade expects its revenues to reach US$79-86 million in the second quarter, with a gross margin of 40-43% and an operating expense of US$17-18 million.

Meanwhile, the company has decided to raise the amount of dividends for 2016 to NT$9 in cash, up from NT$7 set previously.

The company's stock price finished unchanged at NT$356 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 27 session.

