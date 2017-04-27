Taipei, Friday, April 28, 2017 10:13 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
26°C
Elan sees earnings improve on year in 1Q17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 April 2017]

Touch and fingerprint sensor vendor Elan Microelectronics has reported net profits of NT$140 million (US$4.654 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down 13.58% on quarter but up 27.3% on year. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$0.34 compared to NT$0.40 a quarter earlier and NT$0.26 of a year earlier.

The company also saw its gross margin climb to a 2-year high of 44% in the first quarter compared to 42% in the previous quarter and 40% a year ago due to an improvement in product mix, the company said at its latest investors conference.

Elan expects it sales to increase 12.02-14.54% sequentially to NT$1.78-1.82 billion in the second quarter with a gross margin of 44-46%. The company posted revenues of NT$1.589 billion in the first quarter, up 14% from a year earlier.

Shipments of fingerprint sensors are expected to double in the second quarter from 700,000 units shipped in the first quarter, the company said.

The company's fingerprint sensors have found their way into the supply chain of Asustek Computer and Korea-based smartphone vendors, according to industry sources.

The company's stock price rose NT$2.20 to finish at NT$40.95 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 26 session.

Realtime news

  • Foxconn plans to expand capacity in central China mainly for Amazon

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:58

  • Largan Precision to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$63.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:56

  • AUO expects 2Q17 large-size panel shipments to shrink 1-5% on quarter

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:55

  • Silitech Technology suffers net loss per share of NT$0.36 for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:53

  • Radiant Opto-Electronics to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:52

  • Lenovo to end ZUK smartphone business

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:51

  • Gamania Digital Entertainment nets NT$0.34 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:50

  • Firich Enterprises to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:49

  • MediaTek smartphone-chip shipments likely to fall in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:48

  • Macronix reports profit for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:47

  • GiONEE, Oppo, Vivo to launch smartphones with dual-lens cameras

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:46

  • FPCB maker Flexium 1Q17 profits fall

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:45

  • Macronix developing 3D NAND technology for SSDs

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:44

  • Gaming PC sales in North America in 2016 grow 25-30%

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:43

  • Faraday seeing growth in 28nm chip market

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:42

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link