Elan expects to post 6-9% decrease in 1Q17 revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 23 February 2017]

IC design house Elan Microelectronics, which specializes in touchscreen controller chips, expects its first-quarter 2017 revenues to decrease 6-9% sequentially, due to a seasonal slowdown in demand for consumer electronics devices as well as fewer working days during the Lunar New Year period.

Gross margin, however, will climb to 43-44% in the first quarter from 42% in the fourth quarter of 2016, thanks to rising touchscreen controller shipments as well as higher yield rates for the production of touchpad-use touchscreen controllers.

Elan reported consolidated revenues decreased 16% sequentially to NT$1.65 billion (US$53.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016, while operating profits fell 46% on quarter to NT$168 million. The company generated net profits of NT$162 million in the fourth quarter, down 33% sequentially. EPS for the quarter arrived at NT$0.40 compared with NT$0.58 in the prior quarter.

Elan posted net profits of NT$653 million in 2016, down 20.8%, while revenues slid 0.7% on year to NT$6.56 billion. EPS for the year came to NT$1.50 compared with NT$1.98 reported for 2015.

Elan expects its new fingerprint sensor product line to drive its revenue growth in 2017. The company with its fingerprint sensors has reportedly cut into the supply chain for Asustek's ZenFone devices.

New touchscreen controller orders for Chromebook touchpad and 2-in-1 notebook devices, as well as touchscreen stylus pens, will also buoy Elan's sales performance in 2017, the company said.