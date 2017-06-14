Smart car photonics show opens in Taiwan

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

The International Automotive Photonics Exposition, the first of its kind in Taiwan, will run alongside the International Optoelectronics Exposition (Opto Taiwan) 2017 in Taipei during June 14-16, according to the main organizer the Photonics Industry & Technology Development Association (PIDA).

The automotive photonics exhibition will cover smart LED automotive lighting, car-use lenses, LiDAR, ADAS, automotive displays, in-car information and entertainment systems, Internet of Vehicles and electric vehicles.

Taiwan-based makers recorded total production value of NT$69.488 billion (US$2.22 billion) for automotive optoelectronic components, devices and products in 2016, and total production value is forecast to keep increasing to NT$80.494 billion in 2017, NT$99.373 billion in 2018 and NT$125.734 billion in 2019, PIDA indicated.

There are five other sub-exhibitions at Opto Taiwan 2017: Flat Panel Display, LED, Precision Optics and Image Sensing, Photovoltaic, Nano technology. About 300 exhibitors will open 800 booths at Opto Taiwan 2017, and the exhibition is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors.