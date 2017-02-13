Foxconn Electronics, Pegatron post mixed growth in January revenues

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 February 2017]

EMS provider Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) saw its consolidated revenues of NT$345.332 billion (US$10.96 billion) for January decrease 23.20% on month but increase 2.29% on year, while ODM Pegatron had those of NT$84.149 billion, growing 6.11% on month but dropping 12.11% on year, according to the companies.

Shipments for three product lines, namely, computing devices, communications devices and consumer electronics, in January slipped on month due to off-season effects, Foxconn said.

For Pegatron, shipments of notebooks, desktops and tablets in January fell slightly on month, but smartphone shipments rose significantly.

Foxconn, Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Foxconn Pegatron Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Jan-17 345,332 2.3% 89,149 (12.1%) Dec-16 449,639 9.8% 84,014 (27.4%) Nov-16 480,672 (7.1%) 125,846 8.8% Oct-16 471,933 (6.2%) 150,799 (14%) Sep-16 468,362 1.6% 151,034 (9.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017