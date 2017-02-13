Foxconn Electronics, Pegatron post mixed growth in January revenues

EMS provider Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) saw its consolidated revenues of NT$345.332 billion (US$10.96 billion) for January decrease 23.20% on month but increase 2.29% on year, while ODM Pegatron had those of NT$84.149 billion, growing 6.11% on month but dropping 12.11% on year, according to the companies.
Shipments for three product lines, namely, computing devices, communications devices and consumer electronics, in January slipped on month due to off-season effects, Foxconn said.
For Pegatron, shipments of notebooks, desktops and tablets in January fell slightly on month, but smartphone shipments rose significantly.
Foxconn, Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Foxconn
Pegatron
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Jan-17
|
345,332
|
2.3%
|
89,149
|
(12.1%)
|
Dec-16
|
449,639
|
9.8%
|
84,014
|
(27.4%)
|
Nov-16
|
480,672
|
(7.1%)
|
125,846
|
8.8%
|
Oct-16
|
471,933
|
(6.2%)
|
150,799
|
(14%)
|
Sep-16
|
468,362
|
1.6%
|
151,034
|
(9.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017