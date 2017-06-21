Toshiba names preferred bidder for memory-chip business sale

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Toshiba announced on June 21 that its board of directors had resolved to select the consortium of Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, Bain Capital Private Equity and Development Bank of Japan as the preferred bidder in respect to the sale of Toshiba Memory.

Toshiba Memory was split from Toshiba on April 1, 2017, as a wholly-owned subsidiary responsible for Toshiba's memory business. This was to secure further management resources essential for the continued growth of the memory business, and to support Toshiba in enhancing its financial structure, the company said.

Toshiba has determined that the consortium led by the government has presented the best proposal, not only in terms of valuation, but also in respect to certainty of closing, retention of employees, and maintenance of sensitive technology within Japan.

Toshiba plans to reach a mutually satisfactory definitive agreement with the consortium by the date of its annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders, scheduled for June 28, and to close the transaction by March 2018, upon clearance of all required processes including approvals in key jurisdictions.