Solartech Energy steps into floating PV systems

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Solartech Energy on March 13 announced that its joint venture Sino Solar has obtained the right to set up floating PV systems with a total installation capacity of 18.75MWp on six irrigation ponds in northern Taiwan and will adopt 295W PV modules produced by Solartech.

Sino Solar is a PV power generation EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractor established by Solartech and solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products.

Solartech has passed the following tests for such PV modules: Double testing standards for IEC 61701 edition 2.0 severity 6 resistance to salt mist corrosion; triple IEC testing standards of DH (damp heat) 3,000 hours, TC (thermal cycling) 600 hours and HF (humidity freeze) 30 cycles; six-time IEC testing standard of 90kWh/m2 UV (ultraviolet) exposure; dynamic mechanical load (DML) of 1,000 cycles at 1,440 Pa (pascals); Ingress Protection Rating 67 (IP67) resistance to water and dust.

After completing the floating PV systems by the end of 2017, Solartech will compete to establish such PV systems in Taiwan and abroad, the company noted. There are reservoirs, storage ponds of flooding water and fish ponds available for setting up floating PV systems in Taiwan, Solartech said.

Solartech will expand its annual production capacity for PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) solar cells from 320MWp currently to 480MWp, the company indicated. Of the 320MWp, 80MWp is for producing PERC monocrystalline solar cells and 240MWp PERC polycrystalline units with energy conversion rates of 19.4-19.5%.

A floating PV system established on surface of a water body

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, March 2017