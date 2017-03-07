Gintech, GET see February revenues decrease on year

Solar cell maker Gintech Energy has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.116 billion (US$36.4 million) for February, increasing 0.99% sequentially but decreasing 31.11% on year. Solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) saw its February consolidated sales reach NT$858 million, up 2.34% sequentially but down 51.49% on year.
Shipments in February slightly rose on month, said Gintech, which posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.222 billion for January-February, dipping 34.03% on year.
GET posted January-February consolidated revenues of NT$1.695 billion, dropping 51.39% on year. GET currently utilizes about 90% of its production capacity.
Gintech, GET: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Gintech
GET
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Feb-17
|
1,116
|
(31.1%)
|
858
|
(51.5%)
|
Jan-17
|
1,105
|
(36.7%)
|
838
|
(51.3%)
|
Dec-16
|
1,294
|
(21.1%)
|
759
|
(50.5%)
|
Nov-16
|
890
|
(35.8%)
|
991
|
(29.2%)
|
Oct-16
|
822
|
(41.1%)
|
941
|
(30%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017