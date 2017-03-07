Gintech, GET see February revenues decrease on year

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Solar cell maker Gintech Energy has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.116 billion (US$36.4 million) for February, increasing 0.99% sequentially but decreasing 31.11% on year. Solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) saw its February consolidated sales reach NT$858 million, up 2.34% sequentially but down 51.49% on year.

Shipments in February slightly rose on month, said Gintech, which posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.222 billion for January-February, dipping 34.03% on year.

GET posted January-February consolidated revenues of NT$1.695 billion, dropping 51.39% on year. GET currently utilizes about 90% of its production capacity.

Gintech, GET: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Gintech GET Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Feb-17 1,116 (31.1%) 858 (51.5%) Jan-17 1,105 (36.7%) 838 (51.3%) Dec-16 1,294 (21.1%) 759 (50.5%) Nov-16 890 (35.8%) 991 (29.2%) Oct-16 822 (41.1%) 941 (30%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017