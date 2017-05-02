Acer pushing gaming, enterprise products in Asia Pacific region

Aaron Lee, New York; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

President of Acer Pan Asia Andrew Hou has noted that Acer’s operation directions for 2017 will focus on youth, technology and fashion and mainly target the gaming and enterprise sectors. With the company’s new gaming products and e-sport event sponsorship, Hou expects the company’s gaming PC shipments and related revenues to grow dramatically and Acer is also looking to increase its revenues from the enterprise sector to account for 50% of the overall amount for the Asia Pacific market.

Hou pointed out that the Asia Pacific region has seen some political or financial issues seriously impact PC purchasing since 2016, but for the long term, Acer still expects sales to return to the growth trend and therefore has always prepared for any possible changes.

Hou, citing research firms' figures, noted that Acer was the fourth-largest PC vendor worldwide in the first quarter of 2017, surpassing Apple and Asustek Computer and the company also achieved growth in the Asia Pacific region. Compared to its competitors, Acer’s PC shipments in Asia Pacific had a rather smaller decline sequentially and larger growth on year, showing the company’s operation has already started rebounding.

PC shipments in Asia Pacific are expected to see 7-8% on-year drop in 2017, but Hou is confident about Acer’s performance and believes Acer’s shipments will stay flat from a year ago in 2017 thanks to increased shipments to the enterprise and gaming sectors.

Acer has also launched several new gaming products including Predator Triton 700 priced above US$2,999, Predator Helios 300 series priced above US$1,299 and Nitro priced below US$1,000.

With the new gaming products covering different segments, Hou expects Acer’s gaming product shipments in 2017 to double from 2016, compared to 60% on-year growth previously seen.

In 2016, revenues from the enterprise business accounted for 37-38% of Acer’s overall amount in Asia Pacific, but the percentage is expected to rise to 50% as more governments from the region will begin procuring PC products in line with their countries’ developments and these orders will benefit Acer.

Currently, Acer is the largest PC vendor in the Philippines and Thailand and has also achieved strong results in Malaysia, Taiwan and Australia since the second half of 2016. However, the company is still facing strong challenges in China. Although the company is the second largest in China’s enterprise sector, it is still seeing strong competition in the consumer sector.

