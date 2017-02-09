Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:45 (GMT+8)
Acer to create VR system for National Palace Museum
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Following its partnership with IMAX over virtual reality experience centers, Acer will cooperate with Taiwan's National Palace Museum to create a VR system for visitors to view the antiques without display cases.

Prior to the partnership, Acer has also had a license from the National Palace Museum to create e-books from the museum's stored documents.

The VR system will become available to people outside of Taiwan before the end of 2017.

Acer has been pushing new products and will release its Xplova cycling computers and Pawbo remote pet surveillance systems in Thailand in the first quarter and is planning to release the products into at least 10 other countries by the end of 2017.

An affiliate has also developed an app to find parking spaces in Taiwan which will be released to the market in the near future.

