Oppo raises shipment target for 1Q17, placing short lead-time orders

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 February 2017]

Taiwan-based IC and handset component suppliers reportedly have landed short lead-time orders from China-based smartphone vendor Oppo after the company recently raised its smartphone shipment target for the first quarter of 2017 to 30-32 million units from 28-30 million units set previously, according to industry sources.

Oppo has seen its smartphone shipments continue to expand by over 100% on year for four consecutive quarters since 2016. The vendor shipped 31.2 million smartphones in the last quarter of 2016, which were up 117% from a year earlier period, according to IDC.

Oppo's move to raise its shipment target for the first quarter of 2017 indicates that demand for high-end smartphones still remains relatively strong in the China market, said the sources.

Oppo's aggressive marketing may help it to regain the top smartphone vendor title from rival vendor Huawei in the China market in the first quarter of 2017, commented the sources.

Oppo captured the top spot in the third quarter of 2016, but lost the title to Huawei in the following quarter during which Huawei's smartphone shipments came to 45.4 million units, said the sources.

Overall, Oppo saw its smartphone shipment grow 132.9% on year to 99.3 million units in 2016, IDC data showed. Oppo aims to ramp up its shipments by over 20% in 2017.