Lenovo plans to offer 3-5 Mods smartphone accessories a quarter
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

Lenovo plans to launch 3-5 devices of its Mods family products a quarter to promote sales of its Moto Z series smartphones as well as the ecosystem built on the Mods modularized accessories, according to William Tsai, Asia Pacific sales director at Lenovo.

The Mods modularized accessories such as camera modules, speakers and projectors, are launched along with Lenovo's Moto Z-series smartphones. The modularized accessories can magnetically attach to smartphones without turning off the power of the mobile devices.

Demand for the Mods accessory products has been increasing steadily, as evidenced by the fact that currently a Moto Z smartphone is sold along with 1.5 Mods devices on average, Tsai said.

To prolong and expand the ecosystem of the Mods products, Lenovo has promised that its next three generations of the Moto Z-series smartphones will continue to support the specifications of current Mods products, Tsai stated.

Additionally, Lenovo will strengthen development of Mods accessories by inviting third-party developers, such as Incipio, to join its Mods ecosystem, Tsai added.

