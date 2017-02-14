Oppo expanding production capacity in China, India to ramp up shipments in 2017

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

China-based smartphone vendor Oppo has continued expanding its production capacity in China and plans to build up production lines in India in line with its plan to further ramp up shipments in 2017, according to industry sources.

Oppo managed to ramp up its smartphone shipments by 132.9% on year to 99.4 million units in 2016, accounting for a 7.3% share globally, according to IDC.

While Oppo has yet to officially announce its shipment target for 2017, IHS Technology said Oppo has set a target of 160 million units for 2017, representing an increase of nearly 61% from a year earlier. However, other sources indicated that Oppo is likely to ramp up its shipments by 20-21% to 120 million units in 2017.

Whatever the projection figure may come out, Oppo has expanded the number of its smartphone production plants in China from three to five, in addition to a production base in Indonesia. The vendor also plans to set up a handset plant in India soon, said the sources.

The rising production capacity at Oppo also means that the opportunity for Taiwan-based handset ODMs to strengthen its cooperation with Oppo for smartphone production is not high, commented the sources.