Taiwan market: Oppo aims to sell 800,000-1,000,000 smartphones in 2017

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

China-based vendor Oppo aims to ramp up shipments of its smartphones in the Taiwan market to 800,000-1,000,000 units in 2017, up from 400,000 units shipped a year earlier, according to an internal estimate by the vendor.

Oppo currently ranks as the sixth-largest smartphone vendor with a 5-6% share in the Taiwan market, trailing after Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony Mobile Communications, HTC and Asustek Computer, the sources noted.

In addition to further promoting its latest R9s family products, Oppo will continue to introduce new models, as well as to strengthen its distribution channels, in the local market in 2017, according to Heaven Ho, president of Oppo Taiwan.

Oppo plans to expand the number of its exclusive retail shops in the local market from 25 currently to 50 by year-end 2017, Ho noted.

Oppo Taiwan president Heaven Ho

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, February 2017