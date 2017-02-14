Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:28 (GMT+8)
mostly sunny
Taipei
23°C
Taiwan market: Oppo aims to sell 800,000-1,000,000 smartphones in 2017
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

China-based vendor Oppo aims to ramp up shipments of its smartphones in the Taiwan market to 800,000-1,000,000 units in 2017, up from 400,000 units shipped a year earlier, according to an internal estimate by the vendor.

Oppo currently ranks as the sixth-largest smartphone vendor with a 5-6% share in the Taiwan market, trailing after Samsung Electronics, Apple, Sony Mobile Communications, HTC and Asustek Computer, the sources noted.

In addition to further promoting its latest R9s family products, Oppo will continue to introduce new models, as well as to strengthen its distribution channels, in the local market in 2017, according to Heaven Ho, president of Oppo Taiwan.

Oppo plans to expand the number of its exclusive retail shops in the local market from 25 currently to 50 by year-end 2017, Ho noted.

Oppo Taiwan president Heaven Ho

Oppo Taiwan president Heaven Ho
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, February 2017

Realtime news

  • Digitimes Research: LED, optoelectronics focus on automotive applications at Lighting Japan 2017

    Before Going to Press | 6min ago

  • IC distributor Audix reports increased earnings for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8min ago

  • Embedded display module maker Promate Solutions to debut on OTC market in March

    Before Going to Press | 9min ago

  • FocalTech swings to profit in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 9min ago

  • SiP module supplier ShunSin sees revenues down on year in January

    Before Going to Press | 10min ago

  • NVM IP provider eMemory posts record 2016 profit

    Before Going to Press | 12min ago

  • FET to hand out dividend of NT$3.75 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 14min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link