Taipei, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 17:27 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
Oppo, Vivo both target to ship over 150 million smartphones in 2017
Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

China-based smartphone vendors Oppo and Vivo aim to ship over 150 million smartphones, in 2017, a target which some industry sources in Taiwan and China see as questionable.

Oppo's and Vivo's strategies to deploy retail/distribution channels in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in China were very successful in 2016, and the two vendors look likely to continue to ramp up shipments through their established channels in 2017, said some sources.

Additionally, Oppo and Vivo, as well as other China-based smartphone vendors, are also stepping up efforts to boost their shipments to overseas markets, particularly emerging markets, a move which will help Oppo and Vivo reach their shipment targets for 2017, said the sources.

However, some sources warned that smartphone inventory levels in China are already high at the moment, which in turn may undermine replacement demand in the end market.

2017 could also be a tough year for Oppo and Vivo as they will have to compete with the leading players in the segment, including Samsung Electronics, Huawei and Xiaomi Technologies, commented the sources.

It is more achievable for Oppo and Vivo to set their shipment targets for 2017 at 120 million and 100 million units, respectively, said the sources.

Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link