Oppo, Vivo both target to ship over 150 million smartphones in 2017

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

China-based smartphone vendors Oppo and Vivo aim to ship over 150 million smartphones, in 2017, a target which some industry sources in Taiwan and China see as questionable.

Oppo's and Vivo's strategies to deploy retail/distribution channels in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in China were very successful in 2016, and the two vendors look likely to continue to ramp up shipments through their established channels in 2017, said some sources.

Additionally, Oppo and Vivo, as well as other China-based smartphone vendors, are also stepping up efforts to boost their shipments to overseas markets, particularly emerging markets, a move which will help Oppo and Vivo reach their shipment targets for 2017, said the sources.

However, some sources warned that smartphone inventory levels in China are already high at the moment, which in turn may undermine replacement demand in the end market.

2017 could also be a tough year for Oppo and Vivo as they will have to compete with the leading players in the segment, including Samsung Electronics, Huawei and Xiaomi Technologies, commented the sources.

It is more achievable for Oppo and Vivo to set their shipment targets for 2017 at 120 million and 100 million units, respectively, said the sources.