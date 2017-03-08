Taipei, Thursday, March 9, 2017 05:47 (GMT+8)
Lite-On Technology reports nearly 14% on-year rise in February sales
MOPS, March 8; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$16.024 billion (US$519.37 million) for February 2017, representing a 1.18% drop on month and 13.76% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$32.239 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.59% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 1.16% and finished at NT$51.20 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 8, 2017.

Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)

Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Feb-17

16,024

(1.2%)

13.8%

32,239

2.6%

Jan-17

16,215

(24.2%)

(6.5%)

16,215

(6.5%)

Dec-16

21,388

0.2%

12.4%

229,541

5.9%

Nov-16

21,337

3.8%

13.4%

208,154

5.3%

Oct-16

20,550

(7.7%)

4%

186,817

4.4%

Sep-16

22,257

5.7%

8.1%

166,267

4.5%

Aug-16

21,053

8.7%

17.6%

144,010

3.9%

Jul-16

19,370

1.4%

10.8%

122,957

1.9%

Jun-16

19,107

9.6%

7.8%

103,586

0.4%

May-16

17,436

1.2%

4%

84,480

(1.2%)

Apr-16

17,232

(6.3%)

0.4%

67,043

(2.4%)

Mar-16

18,387

30.5%

1.1%

49,812

(3.4%)

Feb-16

14,086

(18.8%)

(2.1%)

31,425

(5.8%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
