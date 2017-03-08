Lite-On Technology reports nearly 14% on-year rise in February sales

Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$16.024 billion (US$519.37 million) for February 2017, representing a 1.18% drop on month and 13.76% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$32.239 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.59% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed 1.16% and finished at NT$51.20 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 8, 2017.
Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
16,024
|
(1.2%)
|
13.8%
|
32,239
|
2.6%
Jan-17
|
16,215
|
(24.2%)
|
(6.5%)
|
16,215
|
(6.5%)
Dec-16
|
21,388
|
0.2%
|
12.4%
|
229,541
|
5.9%
Nov-16
|
21,337
|
3.8%
|
13.4%
|
208,154
|
5.3%
Oct-16
|
20,550
|
(7.7%)
|
4%
|
186,817
|
4.4%
Sep-16
|
22,257
|
5.7%
|
8.1%
|
166,267
|
4.5%
Aug-16
|
21,053
|
8.7%
|
17.6%
|
144,010
|
3.9%
Jul-16
|
19,370
|
1.4%
|
10.8%
|
122,957
|
1.9%
Jun-16
|
19,107
|
9.6%
|
7.8%
|
103,586
|
0.4%
May-16
|
17,436
|
1.2%
|
4%
|
84,480
|
(1.2%)
Apr-16
|
17,232
|
(6.3%)
|
0.4%
|
67,043
|
(2.4%)
Mar-16
|
18,387
|
30.5%
|
1.1%
|
49,812
|
(3.4%)
Feb-16
|
14,086
|
(18.8%)
|
(2.1%)
|
31,425
|
(5.8%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017