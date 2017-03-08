Lite-On Technology reports nearly 14% on-year rise in February sales

MOPS, March 8; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$16.024 billion (US$519.37 million) for February 2017, representing a 1.18% drop on month and 13.76% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$32.239 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.59% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 1.16% and finished at NT$51.20 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 8, 2017.

Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 16,024 (1.2%) 13.8% 32,239 2.6% Jan-17 16,215 (24.2%) (6.5%) 16,215 (6.5%) Dec-16 21,388 0.2% 12.4% 229,541 5.9% Nov-16 21,337 3.8% 13.4% 208,154 5.3% Oct-16 20,550 (7.7%) 4% 186,817 4.4% Sep-16 22,257 5.7% 8.1% 166,267 4.5% Aug-16 21,053 8.7% 17.6% 144,010 3.9% Jul-16 19,370 1.4% 10.8% 122,957 1.9% Jun-16 19,107 9.6% 7.8% 103,586 0.4% May-16 17,436 1.2% 4% 84,480 (1.2%) Apr-16 17,232 (6.3%) 0.4% 67,043 (2.4%) Mar-16 18,387 30.5% 1.1% 49,812 (3.4%) Feb-16 14,086 (18.8%) (2.1%) 31,425 (5.8%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017