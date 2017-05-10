Lite-On Technology sees decreased April revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology on May 10 reported consolidated revenues of NT$16.815 billion (US$555 million) for April, decreasing 12.00% on month and 2.42% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 53% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 29% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; and 12% from SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On Technology posted consolidated revenues of NT$68.163 billion for January-April, growing 1.67% on year.

Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 19,109 19.3% 3.9% 51,348 3.1% Feb-17 16,024 (1.2%) 13.8% 32,239 2.6% Jan-17 16,215 (24.2%) (6.5%) 16,215 (6.5%) Dec-16 21,388 0.2% 12.4% 229,541 5.9% Nov-16 21,337 3.8% 13.4% 208,154 5.3% Oct-16 20,550 (7.7%) 4% 186,817 4.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017