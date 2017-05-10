Lite-On Technology sees decreased April revenues

EMS provider Lite-On Technology on May 10 reported consolidated revenues of NT$16.815 billion (US$555 million) for April, decreasing 12.00% on month and 2.42% on year.
Of the consolidated revenues, 53% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 29% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; and 12% from SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.
Lite-On Technology posted consolidated revenues of NT$68.163 billion for January-April, growing 1.67% on year.
Lite-On Technology: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
19,109
|
19.3%
|
3.9%
|
51,348
|
3.1%
Feb-17
|
16,024
|
(1.2%)
|
13.8%
|
32,239
|
2.6%
Jan-17
|
16,215
|
(24.2%)
|
(6.5%)
|
16,215
|
(6.5%)
Dec-16
|
21,388
|
0.2%
|
12.4%
|
229,541
|
5.9%
Nov-16
|
21,337
|
3.8%
|
13.4%
|
208,154
|
5.3%
Oct-16
|
20,550
|
(7.7%)
|
4%
|
186,817
|
4.4%
*Figures are consolidated
