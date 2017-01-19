Taipei, Monday, January 23, 2017 06:33 (GMT+8)
Lite-On SSD shipments to be affected by tight supply of memory chips in 1Q17, says paper
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Sales of SSD products by Lite-On Technology in the first quarter of 2017 are expected to be affected by a tight supply of memory products, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing company CEO Warrant Chen.

Increasing memory capacity in smartphones and the establishment of data centers have contributed to a tight supply of memory products, Chen noted, noting that Lite-On's SSDs are mainly for cloud and datacenter applications.

Lite-On will ramp up shipments of other product lines, including LED devices, LED lighting products, and high-end camera modules, to make up shortfalls caused by decreased sales of SSD products, Chen indicated.

Shipments of non-PC products will account for 60% of Lite-On total shipments in 2017, Chen said.

The company's stock price slid NT$0.60 to close at NT$47.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 19 session.

