Lite-On Technology expects higher growth in profitability in 2017
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 January 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology expects below 10% growth in 2017 consolidated revenue and higher growth in the corresponding net profit, according to the company.

Business in cloud computing, LED lighting, automotive electronic, biomedical and industrial automation products in 2017 will grow by an average of over 20%, Lite-On Technology said.

For smartphone-use CCMs (compact camera modules), the proportion of total shipments for dual-lens models significantly increased in the fourth quarter of 2016 and is expected to exceed 50% in 2017 due to new orders from China-based smartphone vendors.

Lite-On Technology has scored points in outdoor LED lighting product lines in the Taiwan and US markets and is tapping the Middle East market.

For biomedical products, Lite-On Technology has obtained certification for biochemical testing devices from China Food and Drug Administration.

